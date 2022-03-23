Wild West Beef Hash
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 3 cups frozen potatoes O’Brien
- 1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) prepared thick-and-chunky salsa
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- Toppings: sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges (optional)
Directions:
- Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat until hot.
- Add potatoes; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet. Keep warm.
- Brown ground beef in same skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary. Season beef with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Stir in salsa, corn and 1/4 cup cilantro; cook 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in potatoes; sprinkle with cheese. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.
- Serve with toppings, if desired.
