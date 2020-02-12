Skillet Coq au Vin
Ingredients:
- 2 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
- 1/2 cup frozen pearl onions, thawed
- 2 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs (about 3/4 lb)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to bowl.
- Add pearl onions to drippings in skillet; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned. Transfer to another bowl.
- Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place skin side down in skillet; cook over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until browned on both sides. Remove from skillet.
- Add onion and mushrooms to skillet; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add garlic, tomato paste and thyme; cook and stir 1 minute. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in red wine and broth; heat to boiling. Add the browned chicken and bacon, spooning some of the sauce over top of chicken.
- Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, turning chicken once halfway through, until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165°F). Stir browned pearl onions and butter into sauce; cook until heated through. Garnish with chopped parsley, and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!