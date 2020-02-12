Skillet Coq au Vin

By -
0
15

Skillet Coq au Vin

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
  • 1/2 cup frozen pearl onions, thawed
  • 2 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs (about 3/4 lb)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

  1. In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to bowl.
  2. Add pearl onions to drippings in skillet; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned. Transfer to another bowl.
  3. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place skin side down in skillet; cook over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until browned on both sides. Remove from skillet.
  4. Add onion and mushrooms to skillet; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add garlic, tomato paste and thyme; cook and stir 1 minute. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in red wine and broth; heat to boiling. Add the browned chicken and bacon, spooning some of the sauce over top of chicken.
  5. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, turning chicken once halfway through, until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165°F). Stir browned pearl onions and butter into sauce; cook until heated through. Garnish with chopped parsley, and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.