Classic Sour-Cream Coffee Cake

By -
0
32

Classic Sour-Cream Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 cups sifted flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup sour cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease an 8-cup tube pan or 8-inch cake pan.
  2. Mix chopped nuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon to make topping and set aside.
  3. Stir or sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, and salt until dry ingredients are well combined.
  4. Cream the butter with the sugar until the mixture is light, then beat in the eggs and vanilla.
  5. Add the flour mixture in alternate thirds with the sour cream, beating well after each addition.
  6. Spoon half the batter into the pan and sprinkle with half the topping, then add remaining batter and sprinkle on the rest of the topping.
  7. Bake for 40 minutes without opening the oven, then test for doneness (a toothpick should come out clean). Coffee cake may need another 5 to 10 minutes of baking.
  8. If you’d like to glaze your coffee cake, mix together 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon, and 3 tbsp. milk and drizzle over the top of the cake.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSkillet Hash Browns
Next articleCreamed Egg & Ham Casserole

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.