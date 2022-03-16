Classic Sour-Cream Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 cups sifted flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup sour cream
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease an 8-cup tube pan or 8-inch cake pan.
- Mix chopped nuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon to make topping and set aside.
- Stir or sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, and salt until dry ingredients are well combined.
- Cream the butter with the sugar until the mixture is light, then beat in the eggs and vanilla.
- Add the flour mixture in alternate thirds with the sour cream, beating well after each addition.
- Spoon half the batter into the pan and sprinkle with half the topping, then add remaining batter and sprinkle on the rest of the topping.
- Bake for 40 minutes without opening the oven, then test for doneness (a toothpick should come out clean). Coffee cake may need another 5 to 10 minutes of baking.
- If you’d like to glaze your coffee cake, mix together 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon, and 3 tbsp. milk and drizzle over the top of the cake.
