Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds frozen slice peaches thawed and drained
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup 1% Milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Preheat your slow cooker by setting it to the low setting.
  2. In a medium size mixing bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal,baking powder, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt. Add in Greek yogurt, milk, egg and vanilla extract; mix well.
  3. Add peaches in an even layer on the bottom of the slow cooker. Pour the flour mixture on top of peaches. Slow cook on low for a minimum of 4 to 4 1/2 hours. Store any leftover cobbler in the refrigerator. Do not reheat food or leftovers in the slow cooker; instead reheat on stove top or the microwave.

