Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds frozen slice peaches thawed and drained
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup cornmeal
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup 1% Milk
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat your slow cooker by setting it to the low setting.
- In a medium size mixing bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal,baking powder, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt. Add in Greek yogurt, milk, egg and vanilla extract; mix well.
- Add peaches in an even layer on the bottom of the slow cooker. Pour the flour mixture on top of peaches. Slow cook on low for a minimum of 4 to 4 1/2 hours. Store any leftover cobbler in the refrigerator. Do not reheat food or leftovers in the slow cooker; instead reheat on stove top or the microwave.
