Creamy Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos
Ingredients:
- 3 boneless chicken breast halves (about 1.5 pounds)
- 1 container (10 or 12 ounces) cream cheese
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) fire roasted tomatoes with chiles
Directions:
- Place chicken in the slow cooker.
- In a bowl, completely mix together the cream cheese and taco seasoning. Add to the slow cooker on top of the chicken. Add the black beans and tomatoes. Cook on low for 5 to 7 hours (depending on size of slow cooker).
- Remove the chicken and shred with two forks. Ladle out some of the juice from the slow cooker. Add the chicken back into the slow cooker and stir.
- Serve in hard or soft taco shells with lettuce, cheese, or any other taco toppings.
