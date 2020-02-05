Creamy Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Creamy Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 3 boneless chicken breast halves (about 1.5 pounds)
  • 1 container (10 or 12 ounces) cream cheese
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) fire roasted tomatoes with chiles

Directions:

  1. Place chicken in the slow cooker.
  2. In a bowl, completely mix together the cream cheese and taco seasoning. Add to the slow cooker on top of the chicken. Add the black beans and tomatoes. Cook on low for 5 to 7 hours (depending on size of slow cooker).
  3. Remove the chicken and shred with two forks. Ladle out some of the juice from the slow cooker. Add the chicken back into the slow cooker and stir.
  4. Serve in hard or soft taco shells with lettuce, cheese, or any other taco toppings.

