Slow-Cooker Steak Stroganoff
Ingredients:
- 3 tsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 4 eye-of-round steaks (about 4 ounces each), flattened to 1/2-inch thickness
- 1 tsp. olive oil and 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided use
- 2 cups beef broth
- 8 oz. medium button mushrooms (quartered)
- 1/2 cup frozen pearl onions
- 2 tsp. tomato paste
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup water (if needed)
- 4 oz. dried, whole-grain linguine
- 1/2 cup sour cream
Directions:
- In a shallow dish, stir together the flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Dip each piece of beef in the flour mixture, turning to coat and
- gently shaking off any excess. Reserve the remaining flour mixture.
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the beef on one side for 2 minutes, or until browned. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil, swirling to coat the bottom as well as possible. Turn the beef over and cook for 2 minutes, or until browned. Transfer to a 3- or 4-quart slow cooker.
- Sprinkle the reserved flour mixture over the beef. Add the broth, mushrooms, onions, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce. If liquid in your slow cooker usually cooks out quickly, also add the water. Cook, covered, on low for 8 to 9 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours, or until the beef is tender.
- About 15 minutes before serving, prepare the pasta using the package directions, omitting the salt. Drain well in a colander. Set aside.
- When the beef is tender, remove the liquid from the slow cooker. Measure out 1 1/2 cups liquid, discarding any extra. Put the sour cream in a small bowl. Whisk in about 1/2 cup of the liquid (to reduce the risk of curdling). Pour the sour cream mixture and the remaining 1 cup liquid into the slow cooker, stirring to combine. Serve the beef on the pasta. Top with the vegetables and sauce.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!