Sour Cream Nut Roll
Thank you, Allie Luli, for requesting this recipe.
Filling Ingredients:
- 1 pound walnuts, ground finely to a meal-like consistency
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 1 stick unsalted butter
Ingredients for the Dough:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
- 5 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/8 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 package instant yeast
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature, beaten well
Directions:
- In a medium nonstick saucepan, mix filling ingredients together: walnuts, milk, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 egg, and butter. Bring just to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer on medium-low, stirring frequently until mixture is thick. Cool completely while you make the dough.
- In a medium saucepan, heat sour cream to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in 3 tablespoons butter, 5 tablespoons sugar, baking soda, and salt. Cool to between 120˚F to 130˚F on an instant-read thermometer.
- While the sour cream mixture is cooling, in a large bowl, whisk together flour and yeast.
- Add eggs to cooled sour cream mixture and then transfer to the flour-yeast mixture. Mix the dough with your hands until a sticky dough forms.
- Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead lightly to form a smooth ball. Cover with an overturned bowl or greased plastic wrap and let stand 5 minutes. The dough will be soft.
- Divide in half. Working with one piece of dough at a time and using as little extra flour as possible, roll to a 1/4-inch-thick rectangle. Spread with half of the filling. Flip the sides of the dough in and then roll from the bottom up. Repeat with the other half of the dough and filling.
- Place on a parchment-lined sheet pan or in greased 9×5-inch loaf pans and let rise for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, covered with greased plastic, until light. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.
- Heat oven to 350° F. Bake 35 minutes.
- Let the rolls cool on the sheet pan or in the loaf pans for 10 minutes. Then transfer them from the pan to a cooling rack or invert the loaf pans onto a wire rack to cool completely before cutting.
