Southern Cornbread

Ingredients:

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup cream-style corn (undrained)
  • 1/2 cup frozen whole kernel corn (thawed)
  • 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup fat-free milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 Tbsp. canola oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Lightly spray a 9-inch square or round baking pan or pie pan with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together the cornmeal, both flours, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center.
  3. In a medium bowl, stir together the remaining ingredients. Pour into the well in the flour mixture, stirring just until moistened.
  4. Spoon into the baking pan. Lightly spray the top of the batter with cooking spray. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
  5. Transfer the pan to a cooling rack and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.

