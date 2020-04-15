Southern Cornbread
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 cup cream-style corn (undrained)
- 1/2 cup frozen whole kernel corn (thawed)
- 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk
- 1/4 cup fat-free milk
- 1 large egg
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Lightly spray a 9-inch square or round baking pan or pie pan with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, stir together the cornmeal, both flours, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the remaining ingredients. Pour into the well in the flour mixture, stirring just until moistened.
- Spoon into the baking pan. Lightly spray the top of the batter with cooking spray. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Transfer the pan to a cooling rack and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.
