Southern Hoppin’ John

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound sliced bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 small green or sweet red pepper, chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 6 green onions, sliced
  • 1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels; discard all but 2 tablespoons drippings.
  2. Saute pepper, celery and onions in drippings until almost tender. Add rice, water and seasonings. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add peas and bacon; simmer 10 minutes longer. Discard bay leaf.

