Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound sliced bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 small green or sweet red pepper, chopped
- 2 celery ribs, chopped
- 6 green onions, sliced
- 1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 can (15 ounces) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
Directions:
- In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels; discard all but 2 tablespoons drippings.
- Saute pepper, celery and onions in drippings until almost tender. Add rice, water and seasonings. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add peas and bacon; simmer 10 minutes longer. Discard bay leaf.
