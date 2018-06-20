Southwestern Grits

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups boiling water
  • 1 ½ cups grits
  • 1 pound pasteurized processed cheese
  • 2 sticks butter
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
  • 1 can chopped green chiles
  • 3 eggs, well-beaten

Directions:

  1. Add grits to boiling water and cook 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened.
  2. Add cheese, butter, salt, garlic powder, parsley, chiles and eggs. Combine well.
  3. Pour mixture into 13×9-inch casserole dish and bake 45 minutes or until slightly set.
  4. Try adding shrimp for a variation!

