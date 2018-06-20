Ingredients:
- 6 cups boiling water
- 1 ½ cups grits
- 1 pound pasteurized processed cheese
- 2 sticks butter
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
- 1 can chopped green chiles
- 3 eggs, well-beaten
Directions:
- Add grits to boiling water and cook 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened.
- Add cheese, butter, salt, garlic powder, parsley, chiles and eggs. Combine well.
- Pour mixture into 13×9-inch casserole dish and bake 45 minutes or until slightly set.
- Try adding shrimp for a variation!
