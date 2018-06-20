Ingredients:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 (15-ounce) cans cream corn
- 3 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 1/3 cups milk
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) melted butter
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup Monterrey Jack cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 9×13 casserole dish.
- Whisk cream cheese until very soft and smooth. Add cream corn, corn, cornmeal, onion, milk, butter, egg, sugar, salt, pepper, thyme and cayenne pepper. Mix in half of cheese.
- Pour into prepared dish. Top with remaining cheese. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with paprika if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!