Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ small onion, chopped
- 4 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 8 ounces (2 cups) Mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese , grated
- ½ cup Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup frozen spinach , thawed, drained and chopped
- ½ cup tomatoes, seeded and diced
- ¼ cup sliced black olives
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425˚ F.
- In a medium skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms to the skillet with the onion and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the mushrooms have released nearly all of their juices. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.
- Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, combine about 6 ounces of the Mozzarella, the cream cheese, grated Parmesan, yogurt, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Reserve about 1 tablespoon each of the spinach, tomatoes, olives and mushroom mixture. Add the remainder to the mixing bowl with the cheeses and fold in gently.
- Spread the dip into a small baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining Mozzarella cheese over the top. Dot the top with the reserved vegetables. Bake until golden brown and bubbling, about 20-25 minutes.
- Serve warm with crackers, pita chips, etc.
