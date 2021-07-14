Watermelon, Tomato and Herb Salad With Feta
Ingredients:
- 6 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
- 4 cups fresh tomatoes, cubed
- 1 tsp. coarse salt (such as kosher salt or sea salt)
- 3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- ½ cup feta cheese
Directions:
- Combine watermelon, tomatoes and salt. Toss to blend. Let stand for 15 minutes.
- In a small bowl, combine vinegar, olive oil and basil. Mix together, then pour over the watermelon and tomato mixture.
- Top with sliced almonds and feta cheese.
- Serve chilled.
