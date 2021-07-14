Watermelon, Tomato and Herb Salad With Feta

Watermelon, Tomato and Herb Salad With Feta

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
  • 4 cups fresh tomatoes, cubed
  • 1 tsp. coarse salt (such as kosher salt or sea salt)
  • 3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 ½ Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds
  • ½ cup feta cheese

Directions:

  1. Combine watermelon, tomatoes and salt. Toss to blend. Let stand for 15 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, combine vinegar, olive oil and basil. Mix together, then pour over the watermelon and tomato mixture.
  3. Top with sliced almonds and feta cheese.
  4. Serve chilled.

