Spiced Sweet Potato Quick Bread
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. coconut oil
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- ½ cup coconut flour
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp. ground mace
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ¹/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 4 large eggs
- ½ cup almond butter
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted, grass-fed butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon organic almond extract
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 by 5 inch loaf pan with the coconut oil. Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit in the bottom of the pan and lay the parchment in the pan.
- Place the sweet potato slices in a medium saucepan and cover with about 1 inch water. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander, then return the slices to the saucepan. Using a potato masher, mash the potatoes until smooth and allow to cool to room temperature.
- In a bowl, combine the coconut flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, mace, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until combined. Add the mashed sweet potatoes and the almond butter, melted butter, and almond extract and whisk gently until well combined. Add the coconut flour mixture and mix with a rubber spatula until evenly moistened. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.
- Invert the bread out of the pan onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely. Cut the loaf into 1-inch slices and serve. Store tightly wrapped in plastic wrap at room temperature for up to 4 days.
