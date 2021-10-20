Spinach Lasagna
Ingredients for Sauce:
- 3/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 2 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper, or to taste
- 1 tsp. (sea) salt, or to taste
- 1 can (35 ounces) peeled Italian tomatoes
- 2 small cans tomato paste
Ingredients for Filling:
- 4 bags (10 ounces each) fresh spinach
- 6 to 7 lasagna noodles
- 2 to 4 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes
- 2 lbs. ricotta cheese or cottage cheese
- 3/4 to 1 lb. Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
- 1 lb. mozzarella cheese, sliced
Directions:
- Sauce: Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil. Add other ingredients and simmer for half an hour.
- Filling:Wash and trim spinach. Steam 1 bag at a time briefly, until wilted. Drain very well, or lasagna will be too juicy. Cook lasagna noodles and drain. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons parsley to each pound of ricotta cheese and mix well. Assemble layers in a 14×10-inch buttered baking dish in this order: 3 lasagna noodles ½ of the spinach 1 pound ricotta cheese ⅓ of the Parmesan cheese ½ pound mozzarella cheese slices ½ of sauce Repeat, using an extra noodle if needed. Top with remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake at 375˚F for 35 to 40 minutes.
