Spinach Lasagna

Ingredients for Sauce:

  • 3/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
  • 1 tsp. dried basil
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • 2 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper, or to taste
  • 1 tsp. (sea) salt, or to taste
  • 1 can (35 ounces) peeled Italian tomatoes
  • 2 small cans tomato paste

Ingredients for Filling:

  • 4 bags (10 ounces each) fresh spinach
  • 6 to 7 lasagna noodles
  • 2 to 4 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes
  • 2 lbs. ricotta cheese or cottage cheese
  • 3/4 to 1 lb. Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
  • 1 lb. mozzarella cheese, sliced

Directions:

  1. Sauce: Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil. Add other ingredients and simmer for half an hour.
  2. Filling:Wash and trim spinach. Steam 1 bag at a time briefly, until wilted. Drain very well, or lasagna will be too juicy. Cook lasagna noodles and drain. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons parsley to each pound of ricotta cheese and mix well. Assemble layers in a 14×10-inch buttered baking dish in this order: 3 lasagna noodles ½ of the spinach 1 pound ricotta cheese ⅓ of the Parmesan cheese ½ pound mozzarella cheese slices ½ of sauce Repeat, using an extra noodle if needed. Top with remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake at 375˚F for 35 to 40 minutes.

