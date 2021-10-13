Sweet Potato Pudding
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 6 sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed
- 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 orange, thinly sliced
- Cinnamon sugar (optional)
Directions:
- Cream together butter and brown sugar in a bowl with an electric mixture until it’s light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add milk, orange juice, and vanilla.
- Add sweet potatoes and beat on low speed until smooth. Stop mixer and add flour. Mix on lowest speed just until incorporated. Spoon pudding into a shallow, buttered baking dish or pie pan. Top with orange slices.
- Bake at 350˚F for 30 minutes or until edges are slightly brown.
- Remove from oven and cool for at least 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar just before serving, if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!