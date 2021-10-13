Sweet Potato Pudding

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened
  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 6 sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed
  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 orange, thinly sliced
  • Cinnamon sugar (optional)

Directions:

  1. Cream together butter and brown sugar in a bowl with an electric mixture until it’s light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add milk, orange juice, and vanilla.
  2. Add sweet potatoes and beat on low speed until smooth. Stop mixer and add flour. Mix on lowest speed just until incorporated. Spoon pudding into a shallow, buttered baking dish or pie pan. Top with orange slices.
  3. Bake at 350˚F for 30 minutes or until edges are slightly brown.
  4. Remove from oven and cool for at least 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar just before serving, if desired.

