Spicy Beef Chili With Butternut Squash
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground sirloin
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- One 14 ½ -ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice
- 1 small butternut squash chopped into ½ -inch cubes (about 3½ cups)
- 1½ Tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- Two 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ jalapeno, seeded and minced, optional
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus 6 sprigs for serving
- 3 scallions, white parts and 3 inches of the green, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup light sour cream
- ½ cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Sauté the beef, onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring to break up the meat. Drain the meat and vegetables in a colander and return to the pot.
- Add the squash, 2 cups of water, tomato paste, oregano, cumin, chili powder, beans, and garlic. Bring to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally , until the squash is tender.
- Add the jalapeno, if using, and the cilantro; simmer for 10 minutes. Add more water if needed.
- Ladle the chili into soup bowls. Garnish each bowl with a cilantro sprig. Pass the scallions, sour cream and cheese.
