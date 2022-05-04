Spicy Beef Chili With Butternut Squash

Spicy Beef Chili With Butternut Squash

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • One 14 ½ -ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice
  • 1 small butternut squash chopped into ½ -inch cubes (about 3½ cups)
  • 1½ Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
  • 1 Tbsp. chili powder
  • Two 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ jalapeno, seeded and minced, optional
  • ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus 6 sprigs for serving
  • 3 scallions, white parts and 3 inches of the green, thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup light sour cream
  • ½ cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. Sauté the beef, onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring to break up the meat. Drain the meat and vegetables in a colander and return to the pot.
  2. Add the squash, 2 cups of water, tomato paste, oregano, cumin, chili powder, beans, and garlic. Bring to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally , until the squash is tender.
  3. Add the jalapeno, if using, and the cilantro; simmer for 10 minutes. Add more water if needed.
  4. Ladle the chili into soup bowls. Garnish each bowl with a cilantro sprig. Pass the scallions, sour cream and cheese.

