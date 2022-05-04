Beef Teriyaki
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup sake
- 1/4 cup light soy sauce
- 1/4 cup Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. agave nectar
- 1 fresh ginger (1-inch piece thinly sliced)
- 3 cloves large garlic (peeled)
- 2 green onion (scallion) (trimmed and knotted together or lightly crushed)
- 1 tsp. freshly crushed black pepper
- 1 tsp. tapioca starch or cornstarch (diluted with 2 Tbsps. water)
- 2 Tbsp. grapeseed oil
- 2 lbs. flank steak (often labeled “London broil”)
Directions:
- In a saucepan, add the sake, soy sauce, lemon juice, sesame oil, agave nectar, ginger, garlic, scallions, and pepper, and cook over low heat. Simmer until heated through. Stir in the tapioca starch continuously until the sauce is slightly thickened. Remove sauce from the heat, and cool. Use 2 Tbsp. of the sauce to season the steak. Add the oil to a large nonstick skillet. When it starts to smoke, add the steak, and pan-fry over medium heat, until golden, about 5 minutes per side. Remove from heat, and serve hot, topped with remaining teriyaki sauce.
