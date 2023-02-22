Spinach Mushroom Quiche

Spinach Mushroom Quiche

Ingredients:

  • 1 9-inch deep dish pie crust
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • ½ cup shallots, sliced thin
  • 4 large eggs
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ⅛ tsp. ground nutmeg
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup Gruyere cheese, shredded
  • ½ cup Asiago cheese, shredded
  • 1½ cup fresh spinach, trimmed
  • 1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F and set a rack in the middle position.
  2. Place the crust into a deep dish pie pan that has been sprayed with non-stick coating. Prick the bottom and sides all over with a fork.
  3. Heat the butter in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Cook the shallots, spinach and mushrooms until soft and translucent, about 8 minutes. Do not brown. Set aside to cool.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, nutmeg, salt and cayenne pepper.
  5. Spread the spinach mushroom mixture over the bottom of the cooked crust, then sprinkle the shredded Gruyere and Asiago over top. Pour the egg and cream mixture over top.
  6. Bake at 350 F degrees for 50 to 55 minutes until the quiche is set and top is lightly golden. Serve hot or warm.

