Spinach Mushroom Quiche
Ingredients:
- 1 9-inch deep dish pie crust
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- ½ cup shallots, sliced thin
- 4 large eggs
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ⅛ tsp. ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp. salt
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
- ½ cup Gruyere cheese, shredded
- ½ cup Asiago cheese, shredded
- 1½ cup fresh spinach, trimmed
- 1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F and set a rack in the middle position.
- Place the crust into a deep dish pie pan that has been sprayed with non-stick coating. Prick the bottom and sides all over with a fork.
- Heat the butter in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Cook the shallots, spinach and mushrooms until soft and translucent, about 8 minutes. Do not brown. Set aside to cool.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, nutmeg, salt and cayenne pepper.
- Spread the spinach mushroom mixture over the bottom of the cooked crust, then sprinkle the shredded Gruyere and Asiago over top. Pour the egg and cream mixture over top.
- Bake at 350 F degrees for 50 to 55 minutes until the quiche is set and top is lightly golden. Serve hot or warm.
