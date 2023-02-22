Homemade Black Bean Burgers
Ingredients:
- 2 14 oz. cans black beans, drained, rinsed and patted dry
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 3/4 cup finely chopped bell pepper
- 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup feta cheese
- 2 large eggs
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp. ketchup, mayo or BBQ sauce
- pinch salt and pepper
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 325 F.
- Spread beans evenly onto a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes until slightly dried out.
- Meanwhile, sauté olive oil, chopped pepper, onion and garlic over medium heat until peppers and onions are soft, about 5-6 minutes. Gently blot some of the moisture out.
- Place in a large bowl or in a food processor with the remaining ingredients: cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, worcestershire, ketchup, salt and pepper. Stir or pulse everything together, then add the black beans.
- Mash with a fork or pulse the mixture, leaving some larger chunks of beans.
- Form into patties — about 1/3 cup of mixture in each.
- Place patties on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake at 375 F for 10 minutes on each side, 20 minutes total.
- Serve with your favorite toppings.
