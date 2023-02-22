Homemade Black Bean Burgers

Ingredients:

  • 2 14 oz. cans black beans, drained, rinsed and patted dry
  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped bell pepper
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. ketchup, mayo or BBQ sauce
  • pinch salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 F.
  2. Spread beans evenly onto a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes until slightly dried out.
  3. Meanwhile, sauté olive oil, chopped pepper, onion and garlic over medium heat until peppers and onions are soft, about 5-6 minutes. Gently blot some of the moisture out.
  4. Place in a large bowl or in a food processor with the remaining ingredients: cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, bread crumbs, cheese, eggs, worcestershire, ketchup, salt and pepper. Stir or pulse everything together, then add the black beans.
  5. Mash with a fork or pulse the mixture, leaving some larger chunks of beans.
  6. Form into patties — about 1/3 cup of mixture in each.
  7. Place patties on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake at 375 F for 10 minutes on each side, 20 minutes total.
  8. Serve with your favorite toppings.

