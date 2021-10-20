Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 10-oz. pkg. fresh spinach, torn in pieces
  • 1 – 24-oz. ctn. small curd cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup. chopped bacon pieces

Dressing:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 tsp. ground mustard

Directions:

  1. In a serving bowl, layer half of the spinach, cottage cheese and bacon. Repeat layers. May be refrigerated ahead of time at this point. For dressing, combine all ingredients. Drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

