Spinach Salad
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 – 10-oz. pkg. fresh spinach, torn in pieces
- 1 – 24-oz. ctn. small curd cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup. chopped bacon pieces
Dressing:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 tsp. ground mustard
Directions:
- In a serving bowl, layer half of the spinach, cottage cheese and bacon. Repeat layers. May be refrigerated ahead of time at this point. For dressing, combine all ingredients. Drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately.
