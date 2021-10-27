Venison Burger Bowl

Venison Burger Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices bacon, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 pound ground venison (If desired, use a 90:10 mixture of venison to beef)
  • ¼ tsp. sea salt
  • ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
  • ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup dill pickles, sliced
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

    • Special Sauce:

    • 3 Tbsp. olive oil mayonnaise
    • 2 Tbsp. ketchup
    • 2 tsp. pickle relish
    • 1 tsp. onion, finely chopped
    • 1 pinch sea salt

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and place the bacon on top. Bake 15-20 minutes until bacon is crispy. Remove from the oven and place the bacon on a paper towel.
    2. In a small bowl, add the special sauce ingredients and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate until needed.
    3. In a skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add venison, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Brown and crumble the meat. If needed, strain off any excess fat. Assemble the venison burger bowl by starting with lettuce. Then add the ground venison and all the toppings. Finish by drizzling the special sauce on top!

