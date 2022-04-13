Spring Vegetable Saute

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 6 scallions, root ends trimmed off, greens and whites chopped
  • 2 handfuls green beans, stem ends trimmed or snapped off, cut in half
  • 1 bunch asparagus, ends snapped off, cut in half
  • 2 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise, then cut across into half-moon slices
  • 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Put the skillet on the stove and turn the heat to medium-high. Add the oil.
  2. When the oil is hot (a piece of scallion should sizzle immediately), add the scallions and cook, stirring, until they are bright green, 1 to 2 minutes.
  3. Add the green beans, asparagus, and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, until just tender, about 5 minutes. Add the salt and serve right away.
  4. Variation: Use a single vegetable or any combination of your favorites (about 6 cups total).

