Spring Vegetable Saute
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 6 scallions, root ends trimmed off, greens and whites chopped
- 2 handfuls green beans, stem ends trimmed or snapped off, cut in half
- 1 bunch asparagus, ends snapped off, cut in half
- 2 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise, then cut across into half-moon slices
- 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Put the skillet on the stove and turn the heat to medium-high. Add the oil.
- When the oil is hot (a piece of scallion should sizzle immediately), add the scallions and cook, stirring, until they are bright green, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the green beans, asparagus, and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, until just tender, about 5 minutes. Add the salt and serve right away.
- Variation: Use a single vegetable or any combination of your favorites (about 6 cups total).
