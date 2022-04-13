Cheesy Potato Casserole

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. hash brown cubes, country style
  • 3 tsp. salt
  • pepper to taste
  • 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 10.5 ounces cream of chicken soup
  • 16 ounces sour cream
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 cups corn flakes crushed

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Mix hash browns, cheese, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
  3. Heat butter, soup, sour cream, and milk in a saucepan until butter is melted. Stir heated sauce into hash browns.
  4. Pour mixture into a 9×13 baking dish. Top with corn flakes and a little melted butter. Bake for 1 hour.

