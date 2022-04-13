Cheesy Potato Casserole
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. hash brown cubes, country style
- 3 tsp. salt
- pepper to taste
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup butter
- 10.5 ounces cream of chicken soup
- 16 ounces sour cream
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups corn flakes crushed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Mix hash browns, cheese, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
- Heat butter, soup, sour cream, and milk in a saucepan until butter is melted. Stir heated sauce into hash browns.
- Pour mixture into a 9×13 baking dish. Top with corn flakes and a little melted butter. Bake for 1 hour.
