Steak and Asparagus Stir Fry
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 2 Tbsp. black bean garlic sauce
- 2 Tbsp. oyster sauce
- 2 Tbsp. rice wine
- 4 tsp. cornstarch, divided
- 1 pound skirt or flank steak, thinly sliced
- 3 Tbsp. peanut or canola oil, divided
- 1 pound trimmed asparagus, in 2″ pieces
- 1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic
Directions:
- Whisk broth, black bean and oyster sauce, rice wine and 2 teaspoons cornstarch in a small bowl.
- Toss steak with the remaining 2 teaspoons cornstarch in a medium bowl.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the steak and cook, stirring once, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate.
- Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, asparagus and bell pepper to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until almost tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in scallion whites and garlic; cook, stirring, about 30 seconds.
- Whisk the sauce and add it to the pan along with the steak. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Garnish with scallion greens.
