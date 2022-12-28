Steak and Asparagus Stir Fry

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup beef broth
  • 2 Tbsp. black bean garlic sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. rice wine
  • 4 tsp. cornstarch, divided
  • 1 pound skirt or flank steak, thinly sliced
  • 3 Tbsp. peanut or canola oil, divided
  • 1 pound trimmed asparagus, in 2″ pieces
  • 1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic

Directions:

  1. Whisk broth, black bean and oyster sauce, rice wine and 2 teaspoons cornstarch in a small bowl.
  2. Toss steak with the remaining 2 teaspoons cornstarch in a medium bowl.
  3. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
  4. Add the steak and cook, stirring once, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate.
  5. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, asparagus and bell pepper to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until almost tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in scallion whites and garlic; cook, stirring, about 30 seconds.
  6. Whisk the sauce and add it to the pan along with the steak. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Garnish with scallion greens.

