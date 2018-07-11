Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana, split in half lengthwise
- 1 scoop chocolate or rocky road ice cream
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- 1 scoop strawberry ice cream
- 2 teaspoons chocolate sauce
- 2 teaspoons caramel sauce
- 2 teaspoons raspberry sauce
- Whipped cream
- 1/4 cup chopped or sliced almonds
- 3 fresh raspberries
Directions:
- Place banana halves in dish. Place ice cream scoops in a row.
- Top rocky road ice cream with chocolate sauce; top vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce; top strawberry ice cream with raspberry sauce.
- Garnish each scoop with a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkling of almonds and fresh raspberries.
