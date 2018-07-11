Golden Summer Banana Split

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe banana, split in half lengthwise
  • 1 scoop chocolate or rocky road ice cream
  • 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
  • 1 scoop strawberry ice cream
  • 2 teaspoons chocolate sauce
  • 2 teaspoons caramel sauce
  • 2 teaspoons raspberry sauce
  • Whipped cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped or sliced almonds
  • 3 fresh raspberries

Directions:

  1. Place banana halves in dish. Place ice cream scoops in a row.
  2. Top rocky road ice cream with chocolate sauce; top vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce; top strawberry ice cream with raspberry sauce.
  3. Garnish each scoop with a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkling of almonds and fresh raspberries.

