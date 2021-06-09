Strawberry Cobbler
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup salted butter
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 1/2 cups sugar divided
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 cups strawberries hulled and halved
- vanilla ice cream optional
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Melt butter in a 9×13 casserole dish in the oven as it preheats. Whisk together the flour, 1 1/4 cups of sugar, milk and the vanilla in a medium bowl while the butter melts. Pour into the melted butter without stirring. Add the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar to the strawberries, tossing to coat. Spoon the strawberries into the butter and dough mixture without stirring. Bake until the cobbler crust has turned lightly golden brown and the cobbler is set throughout, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve, topped with vanilla ice cream, if using.
