Strawberry Cream Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 pkg. (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 3 tsp. vanilla
- 2 1/2 cup flour
- Seedless strawberry jam
Directions:
- In a large bowl, cream butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. Add flour and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.
- Shape dough into 1″ balls. Place 2″ apart. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a 1/2″ deep impression in the center of each ball; fill w/1/4 tsp. jam.
- Bake at 350°F for 10-12 mins.; cool on wire racks. Make 5 dozen cookies.
