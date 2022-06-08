Strawberry Freezer Jam

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups fresh strawberries washed and hulled
  • 8 cups sugar
  • 1 1.75 oz. box powdered pectin
  • 2 cups water

Directions:

  1. Mash strawberries to desired consistency. If you like a smooth jam, finely mash strawberries. Leave bigger chunks of strawberries, if desired. Add sugar to strawberries and let stand for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Stir pectin into water, bring to a boil, and let boil rapidly for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from the stove.
  3. Add strawberries and stir for 2 minutes. Pour into jelly or pint jars. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours.
  4. Seal and store in freezer until ready to use. Store in refrigerator once opened.

