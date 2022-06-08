Strawberry Freezer Jam
Ingredients:
- 4 cups fresh strawberries washed and hulled
- 8 cups sugar
- 1 1.75 oz. box powdered pectin
- 2 cups water
Directions:
- Mash strawberries to desired consistency. If you like a smooth jam, finely mash strawberries. Leave bigger chunks of strawberries, if desired. Add sugar to strawberries and let stand for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Stir pectin into water, bring to a boil, and let boil rapidly for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from the stove.
- Add strawberries and stir for 2 minutes. Pour into jelly or pint jars. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours.
- Seal and store in freezer until ready to use. Store in refrigerator once opened.
