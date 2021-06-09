Summer Strawberry Kiwi Water
Ingredients:
- 10 large strawberries (or up to 20 small berries)
- 1 kiwi
- 2 qt. water, scant
Directions:
- Wash all produce.
- Remove strawberry tops. Slice into small pieces. Peel the kiwi and slice into thin pieces.
- Add all ingredients plus enough cold water to a fill a 2-quart pitcher. Chill overnight in the refrigerator for the most flavor, and store in the refrigerator until ready to drink. The fruit will stay fresh in the water for up to 48 hours after being prepared.
- After you drink the water, you can eat the fruit or blend it into a smoothie!
