Strawberry Pretzel Squares

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups finely crushed pretzels
  • 1/3 cup butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • ½ cup sugar, evenly divided
  • 1½ 8-ounce packages cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons skim milk
  • 1 cup “lite” whipped topping, thawed
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • One 6-ounce package strawberry gelatin
  • 1½ cups cold water
  • 4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350˚F. Mix crushed pretzels, butter, applesauce and ¼ cup sugar. Press onto bottom of 13×9 inch pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool.
  2. Beat cream cheese, milk and remaining sugar until blended. Stir in whipped topping and spread over crust. Refrigerate.
  3. Add boiling water to gelatin mix in a large bowl. Stir 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Stir in cold water. Refrigerate for about 1½ hours or until thickened.
  4. Stir in strawberries; spoon over layer of cream cheese. Refrigerate for 3 hours or until firm.

