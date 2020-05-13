Creamy Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Creamy Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 13.25 oz whole-wheat spiral-shaped pasta (or ¾ (16 oz.) package)
  • 1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded, cut into 1-inch pieces)
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 16 oz packaged, frozen corn (thawed)
  • 16 oz packaged, frozen broccoli (thawed)
  • 8 oz fat-free cream cheese
  • 1 cup fat-free, plain yogurt

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Cook pasta according to package instructions, omitting salt and oil or other fat.
  2. In a large pan over high heat, add chicken and cook until done, about 5 minutes. Lower the heat to low, and add spice blend, corn, broccoli, cream cheese, and yogurt. Mix until combined and cream cheese has melted.
  3. Add pasta, stirring to combine. (Do this in a bowl if pasta can’t fit into the large pan).
  4. Transfer to a 13×9-inch baking dish. Cover with foil, and cook in oven until fully warmed, about 15 minutes.

