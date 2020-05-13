Creamy Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Ingredients:
- 13.25 oz whole-wheat spiral-shaped pasta (or ¾ (16 oz.) package)
- 1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded, cut into 1-inch pieces)
- 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 16 oz packaged, frozen corn (thawed)
- 16 oz packaged, frozen broccoli (thawed)
- 8 oz fat-free cream cheese
- 1 cup fat-free, plain yogurt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F. Cook pasta according to package instructions, omitting salt and oil or other fat.
- In a large pan over high heat, add chicken and cook until done, about 5 minutes. Lower the heat to low, and add spice blend, corn, broccoli, cream cheese, and yogurt. Mix until combined and cream cheese has melted.
- Add pasta, stirring to combine. (Do this in a bowl if pasta can’t fit into the large pan).
- Transfer to a 13×9-inch baking dish. Cover with foil, and cook in oven until fully warmed, about 15 minutes.
