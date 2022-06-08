Strawberry Pretzel Squares
Ingredients:
- 2 cups finely crushed pretzels
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
- ½ cup sugar, evenly divided
- 1½ 8-ounce packages cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 cup whipped topping, thawed
- 2 cups boiling water
- One 6-ounce package strawberry gelatin
- 1½ cups cold water
- 4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Mix crushed pretzels, butter, applesauce and ¼ cup sugar. Press onto bottom of 13×9 inch pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool.
- Beat cream cheese, milk and remaining sugar until blended. Stir in whipped topping and spread over crust. Refrigerate.
- Add boiling water to gelatin mix in a large bowl. Stir 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Stir in cold water. Refrigerate for about 1½ hours or until thickened.
- Stir in strawberries; spoon over layer of cream cheese. Refrigerate for 3 hours or until firm.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!