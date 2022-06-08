Lemon Strawberry Blondies
Ingredients for the Bars:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter softened
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. Lemon zest
- 2 1/3 cup flour
- ½ tsp. Baking soda
- 1 ¼ cup fresh strawberries, diced
Ingredients for the Glaze:
- 1 ¼ cups powdered sugar
- 1/3 cup fresh strawberries, diced
- 2-3 Tbsp. Fresh squeezed lemon juice
Directions:
- Preheat over to 350˚F. Spray 9×9 pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.
- Cream together butter and sugar in large mixing bowl until fluffy and then beat in egg. Beat in lemon juice and lemon zest.
- Whisk together flour and baking soda in medium bowl and then mix into wet mixture. Fold in strawberries. Spoon dough (it will be thick) into baking pan and spread out evenly.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan before frosting.
- For frosting, mix together powdered sugar and lemon juice until of a spreadable consistency (you could also add a splash of milk if needed to thin). Fold in diced strawberries and spread on top of blondies.
