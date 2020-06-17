Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

Yield: 6 (3/4 cup) serving

Ingredients:

  • 2 bags of romaine lettuce
  • 2 small cans mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1 quart strawberries, sliced
  • Slivered almonds OR pecan pieces

Dressing:

  • 1 cup oil
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • Poppy seeds, optional

    • Directions:

    1. Place lettuce, oranges, berries and almond pieces in large bowl; toss. Combine oil, sugar, vinegar and seeds in small jar with lid. Tighten lid and shake jar to combine. Drizzle over salad and toss just before serving.

