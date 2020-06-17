Strawberry Salad
Yield: 6 (3/4 cup) serving
Ingredients:
- 2 bags of romaine lettuce
- 2 small cans mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 quart strawberries, sliced
- Slivered almonds OR pecan pieces
Dressing:
Directions:
- Place lettuce, oranges, berries and almond pieces in large bowl; toss. Combine oil, sugar, vinegar and seeds in small jar with lid. Tighten lid and shake jar to combine. Drizzle over salad and toss just before serving.
