Zucchini Noodle Greek Salad
Ingredients:
- 5 cups grated zucchini (from approximately 2 medium-large zucchini)
- 2 medium cucumbers, peeled and chopped into bite-size pieces (about 4 cups)
- 3 medium tomatoes, chopped into bite-size pieces (about 4 cups)
- 1/4 small red onion (thinly sliced)
- 1/4 cup pitted black olives, like Kalamata, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 tablespoon feta cheese crumbles
Directions:
- Place a box grater into a large bowl and grate enough zucchini for 5 cups.
- Prepare the remaining vegetables: Peel the cucumbers and chop into bite-size pieces; add to the bowl. Chop the tomatoes into bite-size pieces, slice the red onion, and finely chop the olives. Add everything into the bowl.
- In a small bowl, add the dressing ingredients: dried oregano, black pepper, vinegar, and oil. Whisk together with a fork. Pour dressing onto the salad and use a spatula or tongs to toss to combine together.
- Serve and sprinkle feta cheese on top of each salad portion.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!