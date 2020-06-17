Zucchini Noodle Greek Salad

By -
0
19

Zucchini Noodle Greek Salad

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups grated zucchini (from approximately 2 medium-large zucchini)
  • 2 medium cucumbers, peeled and chopped into bite-size pieces (about 4 cups)
  • 3 medium tomatoes, chopped into bite-size pieces (about 4 cups)
  • 1/4 small red onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1/4 cup pitted black olives, like Kalamata, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 tablespoon feta cheese crumbles

Directions:

  1. Place a box grater into a large bowl and grate enough zucchini for 5 cups.
  2. Prepare the remaining vegetables: Peel the cucumbers and chop into bite-size pieces; add to the bowl. Chop the tomatoes into bite-size pieces, slice the red onion, and finely chop the olives. Add everything into the bowl.
  3. In a small bowl, add the dressing ingredients: dried oregano, black pepper, vinegar, and oil. Whisk together with a fork. Pour dressing onto the salad and use a spatula or tongs to toss to combine together.
  4. Serve and sprinkle feta cheese on top of each salad portion.

