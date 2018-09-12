Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium russet potatoes
  • 8 ounces extra lean ground turkey
  • 1 cup broccoli florets chopped
  • 1 cup water
  • 3/4 cup reduced fat, shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup non- fat sour cream
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground pepper

Directions:

  1. Pierce potatoes all over with a fork.
  2. Place in the microwave and cook on medium, turning twice, until potatoes are soft (about 15 minutes).
  3. Meanwhile, brown meat in skillet over medium-high heat, about 3 minutes.
  4. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
  5. Increase to high heat, add broccoli and water to the pan, cover and cook until tender (about 3-4 minutes).
  6. Drain the broccoli and add to the meat.
  7. Carefully cut off top third of the cooked potatoes, scoop out the insides and put into a medium bowl.
  8. Place potato shells into a small baking dish.
  9. Add 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, sour cream, salt, and pepper to the potato insides and mash with a fork.
  10. Add the potato mixture to the broccoli and meat; stir to combine. Evenly divide the potato mixture among the potato shells and top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.
  11. Microwave on high or place potatoes under the broiler for about 2-4 minutes or until filling is hot and cheese is melted.

