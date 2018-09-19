Cobb Salad Ham Roll-ups

Ingredients:

  • 8-12 slices ham thinly sliced
  • 2 slices bacon crisp-cooked, drained, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
  • 2 eggs hard-cooked, chopped
  • 1/2 small avocado chopped
  • 1 Roma tomato seeded and chopped
  • 2 ounces blue cheese crumbled
  • Leaf lettuce or romaine

Directions:

  1. Combine mayonnaise and mustard in a medium bowl. Fold in eggs, avocado, tomato, blue cheese and bacon until combined. Set aside.
  2. Layer each ham slice with some of the lettuce. Place a heaping tablespoon of the egg mixture at one end of each slice. Starting at the end with the filling, roll up each ham slice. Secure with a wooden pick. 
    Serves 4.

<

