Ingredients:
- 8-12 slices ham thinly sliced
- 2 slices bacon crisp-cooked, drained, crumbled
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
- 2 eggs hard-cooked, chopped
- 1/2 small avocado chopped
- 1 Roma tomato seeded and chopped
- 2 ounces blue cheese crumbled
- Leaf lettuce or romaine
Directions:
- Combine mayonnaise and mustard in a medium bowl. Fold in eggs, avocado, tomato, blue cheese and bacon until combined. Set aside.
- Layer each ham slice with some of the lettuce. Place a heaping tablespoon of the egg mixture at one end of each slice. Starting at the end with the filling, roll up each ham slice. Secure with a wooden pick.
Serves 4.