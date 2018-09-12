Ingredients:
- 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
- 1 cup fat-free sour cream
- 1 cucumber
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon dried dill weed
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup baby carrots
- 1 cup broccoli florets
Directions:
- Place the yogurt and sour cream in a medium-sized mixing bowl.
- Peel cucumber and cut in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds by scraping them out with a spoon. Grate one half of the cucumber until you have 1/2 cup grated cucumber. Reserve the remaining cucumber. Place the grated cucumber in the mixing bowl with the yogurt and sour cream.
- Add lemon juice, garlic powder, dried dill weed, salt, and black powder. Stir until the ingredients are evenly mixed.
- Cover the dip and place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 1 hour. Stir again just before using.
- Cut the remaining cucumber into 1/4-inch slices. Arrange the cucumber slices, baby carrots, and broccoli florets on a platter. Serve with the Cool Cucumber Yogurt Dip.