Steamed Chocolate Cake
Originally published on: September 21, 2000
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 4 squares (4 ozs.) unsweetened chocolate, melted
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups sifted cake flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk, at room temperature
- whipped cream
Directions:
- Place steamer or deep kettle on stove. Fill about 1/3 full of water; bring to a boil.
- Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs to butter mixture, blend well. Add melted chocolate and vanilla.
- Sift flour, baking powder and salt together, add to batter alternating with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
- Pour batter into greased and flour 7-cup mold or tin. Cover. Place on rack in steamer. Add enough boiling water to come halfway up side of mold. Cover pan, bring water to boil, then reduce heat. Simmer 1 hour and 15 minutes.
- Remove from the pot; allow to stand 10 minutes. Loosen edges of cake from pan with a knife. If necessary tip cake out on rack. Serve hot with whipped cream.
