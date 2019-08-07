Sweet and Sour Chicken

By -
0
4

Sweet and Sour Chicken
Originally published on: August 28, 1980
Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 broiler-fryer chickens, cut in serving pieces
  • 1/4 cup corn oil
  • 1 bottle (8 oz.) Russian salad dressing
  • 1 envelope dry onion soup mix
  • 1 jar (10 oz.) apricot preserves
  • 1 tsp. flavor enhancer
  • 1 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Mix together all ingredients except chicken. 
  2. Place chicken in single layer, skin side up in large shallow baking pan; pour preserves mix on chicken. 
  3. Bake in 350 degree oven for 1 hour or until done, basting occasionally with the pan drippings. 
  4. Serve hot with plain rice and the sweet and sour sauce. 

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSuper Cheese Hero

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.