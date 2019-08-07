Sweet and Sour Chicken
Originally published on: August 28, 1980
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 broiler-fryer chickens, cut in serving pieces
- 1/4 cup corn oil
- 1 bottle (8 oz.) Russian salad dressing
- 1 envelope dry onion soup mix
- 1 jar (10 oz.) apricot preserves
- 1 tsp. flavor enhancer
- 1 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Mix together all ingredients except chicken.
- Place chicken in single layer, skin side up in large shallow baking pan; pour preserves mix on chicken.
- Bake in 350 degree oven for 1 hour or until done, basting occasionally with the pan drippings.
- Serve hot with plain rice and the sweet and sour sauce.
