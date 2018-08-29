Ingredients:

4 cups Multi Grain O’s cereal

4 cups Rice squares cereal

1 cup small pretzel twists

1 cup roasted salted peanuts

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup honey

1 cup mini candy-coated chocolate-covered candies

Directions:

In large microwavable bowl, mix cereals, pretzels and peanuts. In 2-cup microwavable measuring cup, microwave butter and honey uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until mixture comes to a full boil and butter is melted. Pour over cereal mixture, stirring until evenly coated. Microwave uncovered on High 2 to 4 minutes, stirring every minute, until mixture is well coated and looks glazed. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Place in serving bowl; stir in candies. Store in airtight container.

Tip: Spray inside of measuring cup with cooking spray before measuring honey so the honey will slide right out after measuring.