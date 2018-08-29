Sweet and Salty Snack Mix

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups Multi Grain O’s cereal
  • 4 cups Rice squares cereal
  • 1 cup small pretzel twists
  • 1 cup roasted salted peanuts
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 cup mini candy-coated chocolate-covered candies

Directions:

  1. In large microwavable bowl, mix cereals, pretzels and peanuts.
  2. In 2-cup microwavable measuring cup, microwave butter and honey uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until mixture comes to a full boil and butter is melted. Pour over cereal mixture, stirring until evenly coated. Microwave uncovered on High 2 to 4 minutes, stirring every minute, until mixture is well coated and looks glazed.
  3. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Place in serving bowl; stir in candies. Store in airtight container.

Tip: Spray inside of measuring cup with cooking spray before measuring honey so the honey will slide right out after measuring.

