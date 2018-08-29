Magical Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks in 100% juice
  • 2 cups seedless grapes
  • 1 banana
  • 1 apple
  • 1 3/4 cups low fat or nonfat milk
  • 1 package (3.4 ounces) instant lemon or vanilla pudding mix

Directions:

  1. Drain juice from pineapple and discard or save for another recipe.
  2. Rinse grapes and remove stems.
  3. Peel banana and apple and cut into bite sized pieces.
  4. Pour milk into a bowl. Sprinkle in the pudding mix while stirring.
  5. Add all the fruit to the pudding.
  6. Let mixture stand for 5 minutes and serve.

