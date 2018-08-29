Ingredients:
- 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks in 100% juice
- 2 cups seedless grapes
- 1 banana
- 1 apple
- 1 3/4 cups low fat or nonfat milk
- 1 package (3.4 ounces) instant lemon or vanilla pudding mix
Directions:
- Drain juice from pineapple and discard or save for another recipe.
- Rinse grapes and remove stems.
- Peel banana and apple and cut into bite sized pieces.
- Pour milk into a bowl. Sprinkle in the pudding mix while stirring.
- Add all the fruit to the pudding.
- Let mixture stand for 5 minutes and serve.