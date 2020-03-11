Sweet Onion Frittata with Ham

By -
0
7

Sweet Onion Frittata with Ham

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz deli ham, chopped
  • 1 cup sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • 6 eggs, beaten (or 1 1/2 cups egg substitute)
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

  1. Place a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Coat the skillet with nonstick cooking spray, add ham, and cook until beginning to lightly brown, about 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from skillet and set aside on separate plate.
  2. Reduce the heat to medium, coat the skillet with nonstick cooking spray, add onions, and cook 4 minutes or until beginning to turn golden, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium low, add ham to the onions, and cook 1 minute (this allows the flavors to blend and the skillet to cool slightly before the eggs are added).
  3. Pour egg substitute evenly over all, cover and cook 8 minutes or until puffy and set.
  4. Remove the skillet from the heat, sprinkle cheese evenly over all, cover and let stand 3 minutes to melt the cheese and develop flavors.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleOmelet on the Go
Next articleTex-Mex Scrambled Eggs & Tortillas

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.