Sweet Onion Frittata with Ham
Ingredients:
- 4 oz deli ham, chopped
- 1 cup sweet onion, thinly sliced
- 6 eggs, beaten (or 1 1/2 cups egg substitute)
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions:
- Place a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Coat the skillet with nonstick cooking spray, add ham, and cook until beginning to lightly brown, about 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from skillet and set aside on separate plate.
- Reduce the heat to medium, coat the skillet with nonstick cooking spray, add onions, and cook 4 minutes or until beginning to turn golden, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium low, add ham to the onions, and cook 1 minute (this allows the flavors to blend and the skillet to cool slightly before the eggs are added).
- Pour egg substitute evenly over all, cover and cook 8 minutes or until puffy and set.
- Remove the skillet from the heat, sprinkle cheese evenly over all, cover and let stand 3 minutes to melt the cheese and develop flavors.
