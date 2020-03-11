Omelet on the Go

12

Omelet on the Go

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup diced ham
  • 2½ cups fresh vegetables, chopped, sautéed (such as: mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach)
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 9 large eggs
  • ¼ cup low-fat milk
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 12 cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, combine ham, sautéed vegetables and cheese. Divide the mixture evenly among muffin tins.
  3. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the ham and vegetable mixture, filling each muffin tin to the top.
  4. ake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the tops are firm to the touch and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove from the oven and set aside for 5 minutes before removing from pan. Serve warm.
  5. Store leftover omelets in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat in a microwave oven for 20-40 seconds.

