Omelet on the Go
Ingredients:
- 1 cup diced ham
- 2½ cups fresh vegetables, chopped, sautéed (such as: mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach)
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 9 large eggs
- ¼ cup low-fat milk
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 12 cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine ham, sautéed vegetables and cheese. Divide the mixture evenly among muffin tins.
- In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the ham and vegetable mixture, filling each muffin tin to the top.
- ake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the tops are firm to the touch and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove from the oven and set aside for 5 minutes before removing from pan. Serve warm.
- Store leftover omelets in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat in a microwave oven for 20-40 seconds.
