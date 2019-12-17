Ingredients:
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Cooking spray
- 4 cups cooked peeled mashed sweet potatoes (4 to 6 large)
- 1 cup half and half
- 4 large eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 3-quart casserole with cooking spray; set aside.
- Combine all ingredients except pecans in a large bowl until blended. Pour into prepared casserole.
- Bake 40 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with pecans.
- Continue baking 5 to 10 minutes or until pecans are toasted.
