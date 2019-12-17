Sweet Potato Casserole

By -
0
17

Ingredients:

    Sweet Potato Casserole

  • Cooking spray
  • 4 cups cooked peeled mashed sweet potatoes (4 to 6 large)
  • 1 cup half and half
  • 4 large eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 3-quart casserole with cooking spray; set aside.
  2. Combine all ingredients except pecans in a large bowl until blended. Pour into prepared casserole.
  3. Bake 40 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with pecans.
  4. Continue baking 5 to 10 minutes or until pecans are toasted.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.