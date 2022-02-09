Sweet Potato Fries & Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 4 medium)
- 1 Tbsp. oil (canola or vegetable)
- 1/8 tsp. salt
Dip Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise or salad dressing
- 1 Tbsp. ketchup
- 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, chili powder, or paprika
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Rinse potatoes under running water. Scrub potatoes well and peel, if desired. Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise. Lay each potato half flat and slice into half-round shapes about 1/4″ thick.
- Combine potatoes, oil, and salt in a bowl. Stir so potatoes are covered with oil. Grease cookie sheet with oil and lay potato slices in a single layer.
- Bake for about 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes.
- Mix the dip ingredients together while potatoes are baking.
- Serve immediately.
