Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 4 medium)
  • 1 Tbsp. oil (canola or vegetable)
  • 1/8 tsp. salt

Dip Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise or salad dressing
  • 1 Tbsp. ketchup
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, chili powder, or paprika

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Rinse potatoes under running water. Scrub potatoes well and peel, if desired. Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise. Lay each potato half flat and slice into half-round shapes about 1/4″ thick.
  3. Combine potatoes, oil, and salt in a bowl. Stir so potatoes are covered with oil. Grease cookie sheet with oil and lay potato slices in a single layer.
  4. Bake for about 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes.
  5. Mix the dip ingredients together while potatoes are baking.
  6. Serve immediately.

