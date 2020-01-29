Sweet & Sloppy Joes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chopped yellow, green or red bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons lightly packed brown sugar
- 1 pound ground beef
- 4 whole-wheat hamburger buns
- 3/4 cup finely chopped onion
- (12 ounces) 100% vegetable juice
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, bell pepper and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Stir in vegetable juice, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 7 to 9 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated and thickens slightly, stirring occasionally.
- Evenly place beef mixture on bottom half of each bun; close sandwiches.
