Tailgate Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 medium jalapeño, chopped, optional
- 4 clove minced, fresh garlic OR 2 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. ground coriander
- 15.5 oz. can kidney beans, rinsed, drained
- 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes (undrained)
- 3/4 cup jarred salsa
Directions:
- Spray large saucepan with cooking spray. Cook beef and onion over medium-high heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring constantly to break up beef. Transfer to colander and rinse with water to drain excess fat. Return beef to pan.
- Stir in bell pepper, garlic, chili powder, and cumin, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes.
- Optional – serve topped with low-fat grated cheese, a dollop of fat-free sour cream, sliced avocado, snipped cilantro or chopped green onions.
