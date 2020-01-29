Tailgate Chili

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 medium jalapeño, chopped, optional
  • 4 clove minced, fresh garlic OR 2 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. chili powder
  • 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. ground coriander
  • 15.5 oz. can kidney beans, rinsed, drained
  • 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes (undrained)
  • 3/4 cup jarred salsa

Directions:

  1. Spray large saucepan with cooking spray. Cook beef and onion over medium-high heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring constantly to break up beef. Transfer to colander and rinse with water to drain excess fat. Return beef to pan.
  2. Stir in bell pepper, garlic, chili powder, and cumin, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes.
  4. Optional – serve topped with low-fat grated cheese, a dollop of fat-free sour cream, sliced avocado, snipped cilantro or chopped green onions.

