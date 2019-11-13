Cheese Ball

By -
0
9

Cheese Ball
Originally Published on: December 26, 2013
Yield: 1 Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
  • 3/4 cup crumbled blue, Gorgonzola or feta cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (4 o
  • unces)
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped (1/4 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • Assorted crackers, if desired

Directions:

  1. Place cheeses in medium bowl; let stand at room temperature about 30 minutes or until softened.
  2. Beat onion and Worcestershire sauce into cheeses with electric mixer on low speed until mixed. Beat on medium speed 1 to 2 minutes, scraping bowl frequently, until fluffy. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours until firm enough to shape into a ball.
  3. Shape cheese mixture into 1 large ball. Roll in parsley; place on serving plate.
  4. Cover and refrigerate about 2 hours or until firm. Serve with crackers.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleFruit Salad
Next articleTaco Pizza

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.