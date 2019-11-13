Cheese Ball
Originally Published on: December 26, 2013
Yield: 1 Cheese Ball
Ingredients:
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
- 3/4 cup crumbled blue, Gorgonzola or feta cheese (4 ounces)
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (4 o
- unces)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped (1/4 cup)
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
- Assorted crackers, if desired
Directions:
- Place cheeses in medium bowl; let stand at room temperature about 30 minutes or until softened.
- Beat onion and Worcestershire sauce into cheeses with electric mixer on low speed until mixed. Beat on medium speed 1 to 2 minutes, scraping bowl frequently, until fluffy. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours until firm enough to shape into a ball.
- Shape cheese mixture into 1 large ball. Roll in parsley; place on serving plate.
- Cover and refrigerate about 2 hours or until firm. Serve with crackers.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!